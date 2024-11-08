WHEN is York council going to re-paint the crossing near Sainsbury's: its an accident about to happen.

The zig zags have nearly gone and motorists pull up on them to go to the cash machine or the bakers.

Only last week a van towing a large trailer pulled up on the wrong side of the road with its front wheels nearly on the crossing; a police van driver looked at it and drove on.

I like a few other people in Haxby use a mobility scooter and consider this crossing dangerous.

W Poole,

Falcon Close,

Haxby,

York

---

Is Kemi Badenoch the Tories' Michael Foot?

SO, having now digested the final car crash wreckage of another Tory leadership contest, I think it's time to respond because, if anything, with Penny Mordaunt now rumoured to be after the prize of London Mayor and with it maybe a scenic route to one day becoming party leader, what's left behind only amounts to (provided he sticks to the centre ground), a free reign for Sir Keir Starmer, the likes of which we haven't seen since Tony Blair's heyday.

For the election of Kemi Badenoch not only amounts to a lurch to the right but also the longest suicide note since Michael Foot.

So much so that one person has even set up a Twitter feed named @badenochcritic and called it Bad Enoch!

Hardly surprising given that our Kemi has gone and appointed a Shadow Justice Secretary who she once said had a "whiff of impropriety."

For in Kemi Badenoch we do indeed have the person who said that one in ten civil servants "should be in prison" , a person who stood shoulder to shoulder with Liz Truss, who says that Partygate was "overblown", who said that "not all cultures are equally valid", who said that Sadiq Khan gets a "free pass" for being a Muslim, and believes that maternity pay is "excessive" and autistic people get "better treatment and economic privileges".

If that isn't right wing extremism then I would love to know what is.

Geoffrey Brooking,

Saxley Court,

Havant,

Hampshire

---

We must invest in the ethical and responsible use of AI

INNOVATION, Impact, Integrity: the three pillars of the new artificial intelligence (AI) strategy of the Law Society of England and Wales.

AI is rapidly changing work and life, the way we do business and everyday tasks. As it is driving innovation in the legal sector, new technology must be used in a way that serves the public interest and the legal profession. While the ultimate goal is to promote reliable and affordable high-quality legal services, AI needs human oversight to ensure both consumers and lawyers are protected.

Innovation of course is key. The benefits of efficiency, accuracy, cost and time savings are undeniable, but AI can never replace people.

Impact is a critical component as we ask the government to properly regulate the use of AI in legal services to provide the necessary clarity and address potential risks.

Integrity means that we invest in the ethical and responsible use of AI. We must have robust safeguards to ensure that it is applied fairly, with transparency and accountability, particularly in the justice system.

Our new AI strategy hopes to help the legal profession and the public to navigate this brave new digital world and make justice fair and equal for all.

Richard Atkinson,

President,

Law Society of England and Wales

---

What do you think?

Send your views to: letters@thepress.co.uk

Write no more than 250 words and please provide your full name, address and mobile number