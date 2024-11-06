The county's police say officers were out across the region on Bonfire Night (November 5) targeting serious and organised crime and burglary.

At 8pm officers were on the A1 northbound when they spotted a vehicle which was going at more than of 90mph near Leeming. The driver was reported and dealt with via a Traffic Offence Report.

Meanwhile just before 12.30am on Wednesday morning a member of the public contacted the force control room to report a possible burglary in progress in Langthorpe near Boroughbridge, several police vehicle attended and officers found that a vets practice had been broken into. A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary, and he currently remains in police custody.

A couple of hours later at 2.28am a vehicle was seen driving at speed near Scarborough, and when officers attempted to stop it, it made off.

Police followed and picked it up on the A170 before a further unit used a stinger to stop the vehicle and two people ran away. Following extensive searches, both were located. A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop for the police, dangerous driving and theft of a motor vehicle. An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, driving with no license, dangerous driving, driving with no insurance and drug driving.

Three people have been arrested following a police operation in North Yorkshire (Image: North Yorkshire Police) Superintendent Andrew Berriman from the specialist operations unit said: “We work with other teams within the force to understand the priorities and concerns of local people then strategically deploy to deter criminal activity, make arrests and keep communities in North Yorkshire safe.

“At the moment, every night burglary is a priority for us, and we have officers who are determined to catch those who think it is acceptable to make innocent members of the public feel vulnerable in their own homes.

“Our approach is to be relentless, and we will continue to deploy across the county around the clock to intercept criminality. ”