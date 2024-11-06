The crew from Malton responded to a report of a fire in the open at 5.30pm. This was found to be a controlled and attended burn and advice was given to the responsible person.

At 6.45pm, the crew from Malton again responded to a report of a fire in the open. This was found to be a controlled and attended burn. Crew gave advice to the responsible person.

At 8.23pm, he crew from Malton responded to a report of a fire in the open. This was found to be a controlled burn but after the crew gave advice to the responsible person the decision was made to extinguish the fire using a Hose Reel Jet.

At 9.20pm, the crew from Malton responded to a report of a bonfire that was out of control. This was found to be a bonfire that had been left unattended. The crew extinguished the fire using a Hose Reel Jet.