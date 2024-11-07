If you can afford a bike, you can afford to buy lights

MY father Leonard had a saying that he often used: A smoker most of his life, if he was ever asked for a light for a cigarette he used to reply "if you can afford to buy cigarettes, you can afford the price of a box of matches".

Fast forward to now, his saying would now be: "If you can afford to buy a cycle, you should be able to afford to buy lights for your cycle" for your own safety.

There is no possible excuse for cycling in the dark or inclement conditions without proper illuminations.

D M Deamer,

Penleys Grove Street,

Monkgate,

York

---

'Many pensioners will not get higher increase'

JOHN Taylor does not seem to know that many pensioners will not get £470 increase in their pension next April. Many are on the old pension rate and so will only get £352.56 increase, assuming they have the full number of contributions years. Only about half managed this.

W Maddocks,

Osbaldwick,

York

---

Why Mr Rickaby is wrong

IS there something in the water in Selby or have we all missed something?

Peter Rickaby's letter makes what appears to be completely implausible claims the recent budget owes more to Karl Marx and Lenin, than Marks and Spencer!

He's quite right when he accuses confirmed Establishment politicians, like Reeves and Starmer, of disguising their intentions from the electorate. But blaming two genuine giants of political thought for what is clearly a neo-liberal, pro-business budget seems far fetched.

If it were true the stock market would be in melt down, as it was during Conservative Liz Truss' brief escapade in 10 Downing Street, but the city slickers scarcely batted an eyelid this time and former Tory Chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng admitted the budget was clearing up ''our mess''.

Maybe Mr Rickaby is an expert on revolutionary theory and would like to give us chapter and verse to support his claim?

C Walker,

Gurney Street,

Darlington

---

