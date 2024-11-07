THIS month we passed the first Labour budget in 15 years, and it was an honour to witness the historic moment of it being delivered for the very the first time, in over 800 years, by a woman.

This budget was focused on fixing the foundations and delivered on this government's mission: change.

With the boost to the National Living Wage for three million workers, safer roads with funding to fill in one million potholes a year and shorter NHS waiting times with an extra two million operations, scans and appointments a year, this government is delivering. I welcomed the Chancellor’s announcement about the TransPennine Route Upgrade between York and Manchester, which shows this government’s commitment to improving transport in York.

It was fantastic to hear more borrowing powers will be given to the York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority and I will continue to work with Mayor David Skaith to put our region on the map.

We all know that the country cannot afford to take any more instability, and we are turning the page.

In Parliament, I’ve spoken in a Westminster Hall debate as many constituents have contacted me about the state of the Foss and Ouse and welcomed the statement by the Secretary of State on the appointment of an independent water commission.

As always, my month has been busy, with visits across the constituency. I met with the organisation behind Hessay Solar Farm, who recently got awarded money from the Contract for Difference scheme, which was launched by Ed Miliband over the summer. I look forward to hosting him at the solar farm in the future!

I met the families behind "The Land" in Haxby which is a brilliant space for children with SEND to go to and supports families across the city with a much-needed calm space. It was great to visit Piglets Adventure Farm, where I am a regular with my family, and mentioned them in the Chamber to praise our local family-run businesses. I visited the annual York Scout Awards at Askham Bryan, which was wonderful to see so many young people doing good in their communities across York.

As Chair of the APPG for Food Security, I met with the local NFU to talk about how the government can support them and challenges they face locally. I am incredibly proud to represent so many farmers in my constituency, who provide food for our plates every day.

I get a high volume of emails about the high demand for SEND provision, so I met with governors and the head teacher at Applefields School who do a fantastic job in serving our children, young people, and their families.

I met with the community at New Earswick who are campaigning to get a zebra crossing installed outside the Folk Hall, and I wholeheartedly support their efforts to improve road safety and will be working with the Executive Member for Transport, to see how we can get this much-needed improvement.

I am keen to meet with as many businesses, charities, and any other organisation in York Outer, so if you would like me to visit do let me know.

I am currently running a survey (https://shorturl.at/NqeeV) on childcare provision and funded hours in York.

As a parent, I have experienced first-hand how parents find unexpected costs which they have not accounted for. I will meet with the Minister for Early Years later this month to present my findings, so please fill in the survey so I can present an accurate picture to the Minister and see how we can make the system more workable for parents.

Many constituents around Haxby and Wiggington have contacted me to raise their concern about a rise in anti-social behaviour in the area, and my team and I are working with the police on this matter.

Later on, this month, on November 16, from 10am-1am, I will be hosting a public meeting on this issue at the Haxby and Wiggington Methodist Church with Deputy Mayor for Police, Fire and Crime, Cllr Jo Coles to see what be done. I would encourage anyone who has concerns to come along and we will continue to work with the police to resolve this matter that I know many are concerned by.

As always, I held one of my regular sit-down advice surgeries which I am rotating around the constituency so every community can get a chance to speak with me.

If you would like to come along to one of them, please email my team on Luke.charters.mp@parliament.uk and they will find a slot convenient for you and the next one will be in Poppleton.

I also host monthly “Chat With Charters”, which is an opportunity to have a chat with me which I host in around the constituency as I want to be an accessible and visible MP, who is there to serve constituents.

I am continuing to be out door knocking with my team to hear from residents so if you see us around in your community, please do say hello!

I am pleased that my small but hard-working team are continuing to have successes with casework, and we are delivering for residents. My team and I are here to help you and will always do their best to help where we can.