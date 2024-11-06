Harrogate BID has created the puzzle with retailer Games Crusade, who have a shop in the town, plus German jigsaw puzzle company Ravensburger.

The jigsaw, with more 1,000 pieces, features an iconic picture of Harrogate from above, is on sale in the store and online.

Matthew Chapman, Harrogate BID Manager, said: “We’re thrilled to be a part of this project and can’t wait for puzzlers to get stuck into this new design!

RECOMMENDED READING:

“This is a fantastic way to help not only put our town on the map on a larger scale, but to promote it as the ‘jewel in Yorkshire’s crown’ that we all know and love it as.”

Meanwhile, the owner of Games Crusade, Lisa Dyson, said they were delighted to be given the opportunity to create their own bespoke jigsaw puzzle.

Lisa said: “The team at Harrogate BID kindly funded the photograph and we are now so excited that we have it in stock. The picture is a snapshot of the town and we hope that this limited-edition puzzle will be well received.

“It was a one-time opportunity, so our numbers really are restricted. As it is a bespoke puzzle, Games Crusade is the only place to purchase it from."