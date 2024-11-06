Emergency services were called to the scene in Piccadilly yesterday morning (Tuesday, November 5).

North Yorkshire Police said the force received a report of concern for the welfare of a woman in an apartment in the street shortly after 11am.

“Tragically, the woman fell from a window, and suffered fatal injuries,” a force spokesperson said.

“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding her death, and a report will be prepared for the coroner.”

As The Press reported, Piccadilly was closed from 11.40am to 12.40pm yesterday due to the incident.

Emergency services on the scene in Piccadilly on Tuesday (Image: Newsquest) A police car blocked the entrance to Piccadilly from Tower Street at about 12pm, with a cordon in place from outside the Travelodge hotel to near Ryedale House.

Officers – some armed – were on the scene, with several police vehicles parked nearby.

A fire engine was on the scene, with an eyewitness reporting that an aerial ladder platform had previously been there.

An ambulance could also be seen in the street.

Emergency services on the scene in Piccadilly on Tuesday (Image: Newsquest) A police cordon remained outside Ryedale House yesterday evening, with officers and a fire engine on the scene at about 6pm.

Police urged people to avoid the area that was cordoned off after the road reopened.

“We’re at the scene of an incident on Piccadilly, York. Roads in the area have reopened, but we would ask that people continue to avoid the area cordoned-off by police," a North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said at the time.