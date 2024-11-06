A MAIN road in North Yorkshire has been blocked after a crash.
Boroughbridge Road in Knaresborough is currently closed in both directions after a crash, causing heavy traffic as queues mount across the town.
The crash took place on the stretch of road between High Street and the Petrol Station.
“Congestion to routes through Knaresborough as traffic diverts,” said a spokesperson for the AA.
The incident is ongoing since around 08:00am.
More to follow.
