YORK'S pioneering Bereavement Cafe is returning this month - offering comfort and friendship to those who have lost loved ones.

The café at The Yorkshire Barn, Murton Park, is returning on Monday November 11, at 10am with a new format and new faces at the helm.

The group took a break over the summer following a personal loss for the woman who had been running it, local celebrant Fiona Brown.

Fiona said: "Having recently lost my mum after a brief and traumatic battle with brain cancer, I am only too aware of the pain of grief.

"The experience has made me even more sympathetic to the families I serve with my funeral services.

"I know from meeting up with them to discuss the ceremonies that it can bring a great deal of comfort talking about a loved one.

"Reliving those memories can feel like a loved one is back with us, if only for a moment. As the saying goes 'It is good to talk'."

The Yorkshire Barn cafe, which will host the Bereavement Cafe. Photo by Martin Hillary

She added: "I felt though that running the bereavement group while copying with my own grief wouldn’t be fair on those who attend.

"I am so pleased that Talking About Loss has kindly offered to take the reins and lead the group with their lovely way of chatting over a cuppa and craft.

"I will still be involved, attending the sessions and my husband’s café, The Yorkshire Barn, will be providing a complimentary cup of tea or coffee on arrival for those joining in the bereavement café meet-ups.

"The bereavement café community is such a welcoming one and I know that Talking About Loss will take it from strength to strength.

"Monday November 11 - being Remembrance Day - seemed the right day to relaunch the group.”

Amy Holden from Talking About Loss said: "We are looking forward to meeting bereavement café members old and new on November 11th at The Yorkshire Barn, where our craft activity will be making poppies.

"We run a number of these meetings from Malton to Selby and it is good to have a presence in York."

Talking About Loss is a registered charity founded by Jacqui Gunn, a Yorkshire farmer’s daughter who felt isolated after the untimely death of her father.

Bereavement cafe offers people a hot drink and company for those facing loss. Image: Pixabay

Amy added: "At Talking About Loss, we’re dedicated to easing the loneliness and fear that often accompany grief.

"Our goal is to support individuals in navigating the grieving process, no matter how much time has passed since their loss.

"We offer warm, friendly, and supportive peer-led meet-up groups, creating a safe space for like-minded people to share their experiences and emotions. Whether you’ve lost a child, parent, sibling, partner, friend, or even a beloved pet, our charity is here to provide comfort and understanding at any stage of bereavement.”

The Bereavement Café will be meeting on the second working Monday of every month during term time at The Yorkshire Barn Café at Murton Park (formerly the Yorkshire Farming Museum), from 10am to 11.30am.

The meet ups are free to attend, although a donation towards the crafting materials would be very much appreciated.