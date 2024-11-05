POLICE have confirmed that the dog which killed a 10-year-old North Yorkshire girl was an XL Bully-type breed.
Earlier today (Tuesday 5 November 2024), the dog involved in the incident was euthanised by a vet.
A police spokesperson said detailed independent assessments carried out in the days since the incident have confirmed it to be an XL Bully-type breed.
They added: "The dog had been with the family for four years and had a Certificate of Exemption under the new legislation which came into effect in February 2024.
"It had also been neutered in line with the legislation.
"To aid the report for the Coroner, an autopsy is due to take place on the dog to help determine if there were any medical factors involved.
"These findings will be outlined at the inquest into the death of Savannah Bentham in due course.
"Our officers are continuing to support the family.
"We again urge people not to speculate about the incident and to respect the family’s wish for privacy to grieve in peace."
