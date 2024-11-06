Spotlight Dance Academy, established in 2009, is relocating to the former Clifton Explore Library building, on Rawcliffe Lane.

The family-run business, co-owned by sisters Sarah Colestead, 32, and Issy Stead, 26, will move from its current premises at Green Lane Trading Estate in January.

Spotlight currently has "around 150 pupils" across its two studios.

The 34 classes it offers include ballet, tap, jazz, contemporary, street dance, and musical theatre.

Holiday workshops are also organised, as well as "regular sell-out shows."

The team consists of nine people in all, including Sarah and Issy's sister, Heather Stead, 31, who teaches and creates the show scripts.

Ex-students of Spotlight have gone on to study at such dance schools as Urdang, the Institute of Arts Barcelona, and CAPA.

The planning reference for the City of York Planning Portal is 24/00514/FUL.