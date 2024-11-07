Lal Quila in Bishopthorpe Road, York, is one of 10 finalists in the contest after readers nominated hundreds of favourites over an online voting platform.

Starting from Monday, October 28, voting slips have been appearing in The Press newspaper for 12 consecutive days - allowing readers to pick their winner.

Each copy of The Press has been featuring a short profile on each business and why it thinks it deserves to be voted number one in York.

Readers can vote for the Best Curry House 2024 by picking up a voting slip, found in copies of The Press newspaper every day, with the winner set to be announced in the coming weeks.

Mirchiz, Fishergate, has been nominated for Best Curry House (Image: Newsquest)

Describing themselves, Mirchiz said: "We offer a world of flavours and spices, which all comes together to create a dining experience that will transport you to another world.

"Our chef prepares all of our authentic dishes completely fresh, we also offer a wide range of authentic Indian cuisine to suit anyone's tastes."

Their name means 'chillies with flavour' in the owners native tongue. Mirchiz's 'premier selection' on their menu includes a signature mustard lamb leg, 'chef Zia's' signature, and a king prawn, chicken tikka and lamb tikka mix.

Their large site in Fishergate offers vegan options, its combination of Indian and Bengali cuisine has them highly rates on TripAdvisor, with customers rating their value for money above all else.