IT'S not every day you go to bed in one hotel and wake up in another.

That’s what I did last month when the Principal York was relaunched as The Milner York.

I arrived at the magnificent Grade II-listed building just after finishing work.

The hotel is situated right next to York Railway Station and was originally the Royal Station Hotel, before becoming the Royal York Hotel and then the Principal in 2015.

It has undergone several renovations, with summer seeing the installation of air conditioning units, so demanded by the upmarket hotel’s international guests, as part of a £2 million spend on the transition.

The 135-bed 4-star hotel’s latest name, amid other rebranding, aim’s to better reflect its York heritage.

William Milner was a foreman at York Railway Station, who tragically died in a World War Two bombing raid in 1942 when he rushed back into a station office to retrieve a first aid kit. He posthumously received a King’s commendation for gallantry.

Stairway inside The Milner hotel (Image: NQ)

The Peachy Bar and Grill restaurant honours the hotel’s architect William Peachey.

The Swollen Gambler bar honours George Hudson, a wealthy York landowner and York Lord Mayor, who was heavily involved in the railway industry and known for loving a drink and good food.

Anyway, one of York’s finest buildings couldn’t be handier for the station, but overnight parking is available at £17.50 for 24 hours.

Check-in was fast and friendly and you are taken aback by the elegance of the surroundings, with high ceilings, sweeping staircases and luxurious lounges amid the Victorian grandeur.

Similarly, my room was equally impressive with high ceilings, plenty of space and a massive king-sized bed. The shower and toilet were sparkling, with the fluffiest of white towels.

The wi-fi worked well and there was a desk for those who may have to WFH (work from hotel).

Now, my kind invitation from the hotel included dinner and drinks, but on the night I stayed, they were only offering a limited set menu reflecting the old regime. It was good, tasty, but standard gastropub fare, nowhere near as exciting as the new menus I had seen on the Milner’s website.

This new menu is much more befitting to the classical elegance of the hotel and I was pleased to be invited back a couple of weeks later to sample it.

Bedroom at The Milner York (Image: NQ)

As with other reviews, I brought my vegetarian friend to sample certain things.

Richard ordered a snack of marinated olives with chilli and garlic (£6), with Milner Focaccia with balsamic and olive oil (£6).

I started with the Half Rack Baby Back Ribs, which had been rubbed in Cajun spices and smoked for four hours (£16).

We both found the olives to be very pleasant and the focaccia was lovely and warm.

“It’s good that it’s warm. I enjoyed that,” Richard said.

I enjoyed a small bit of the bread too, but best were the ribs, which were a generous portion for a starter.

The Cajun flavouring was there, not overpowering - but very delicious. The meat could not have been any more tender.

There were plenty of other choices, including squid, soup and bao buns.

Next came the Lemon Sole, which I can’t recall last eating. It was grilled whole with Morecambe Bay shrimps, parsley, capers and butter sauce (£28).

Richard went for the Yorkshire Pea and mint risotto with garden herbs (£14).

We shared a portion of triple cooked chips (£6) and a dish of French Beans with shallots and roasted garlic (£6).

Beautiful Cajun spiced baby ribs (Image: NQ)

Richard says his risotto was a very generous portion, saying some venues can be stingy. He enjoyed the full flavours of the mint, not overpowering but certainly there.

This was ‘nicely balanced’ and ‘very satisfying comfort food.’

The chips were fine and we both adored the tender and sweet French beans.

My Lemon Sole was also a good portion, cooked beautifully, and satisfying. It might have needed more flavour though.

There are plenty of other options available, including steaks, burgers, various ribs and fish and chips.

By this time, Richard, as he was driving, was on his second Diet Coke and as I had taken the train again, was on my second large Malbec (£13), which was very smooth and lovely.

For dessert I went for the bread-and-butter pudding, which came with vanilla custard and chocolate ice-cream (£9).

Richard chose a selection of Yorkshire cheeses (3 for £10).

Also available were two different tarts and a cheesecake (all £9).

The bread-and-butter pudding was rich and dense, the ice-cream deliciously rich and creamy and the custard wasn’t bad either.

Richard thought the cheeses were a bit samey as they were all white. Something blue or orangey would have worked better. They still tasted nice though.

Well, we had all had a lovely meal, in elegant surroundings, with friendly and efficient staff, and then we went our separate ways.

Now, back to the first visit, where I dined alone and went upstairs, soon falling asleep amid the quiet surrounds despite the inner-city location.

I showered and went downstairs for breakfast, which is a buffet with so much choice. A word of warning, the bacon may stick together, giving you more than you bargained for. I was certainly stuffed that day, not eating again until teatime.

Marvellous main course: Lemon sole (Image: NQ)

Again, the staff were lovely, showing you to your table and bringing you coffee.

Looking back, The Milner York is certainly up there among York’s finest hotels.

And remember, it has more than just restaurants and rooms.

It has plenty of facilities for conferences and businesses, with a centre that can host 400 plus ten business rooms.

It also has an indoor pool, sauna, jacuzzi, gym and steam room.

It also caters for weddings and has a range of packages for Christmas.

Either way, whenever you go, you are guaranteed a great time at a venue with class and history, that comes highly recommended.