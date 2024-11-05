North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian was hit by a car in Hull Road, Tang Hall.

The crash took place by the Shell Garage at 11:23am on Monday November 4 when a black Volkswagen hit with a pedestrian who, thankfully, received only minor injuries.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the crash, anyone who may have seen the vehicle prior to it, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage to get in contact with them.

Please email david.ellison@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Dave Ellison or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website. Please quote reference 12240202035 when passing on information.