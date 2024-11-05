It is also attending the World Travel Market London event this week.

The bus wrap features breathtaking imagery of York’s iconic landmarks, including the majestic York Minster, Clifford’s Tower, the Shambles and the River Ouse.

It aims to place the city at the forefront of visitor’s minds when they arrive at the airport.

At the World Travel Market London event, York aims to promote itself as the must-see destination of the year.

The event highlights its award-winning attractions, cultural festivals and culinary delights. Visit York staff will be at ExCel London during the event which started today (Nov 5) and runs until November 7.

Samantha Hunt, Head of Sales & Marketing at Make It York, said: “We're thrilled to showcase our beautiful city to global travellers at Heathrow Airport, highlighting just how amazing York truly is.

“WTM is always a significant event for us, offering a fantastic opportunity to meet fellow travel experts and to generate even more interest and spotlight on all that York has to offer."