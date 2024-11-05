The initiative from Heck! sausage company co-founder Jamie Keeble follows him being diagnosed with the condition in 2015, though he has now fully recovered.

Research by Bedale-based Heck has shown nearly a quarter of men do not check their testicles for cancer as they do not know how to do it properly.

Testicular affects 2,300 men in the UK every year and is the most common cancer in men aged 15 to 34.

Heck! Is working with the testicular cancer charity Cahonas on the benefits of regular checking. The campaign through Men’s Awareness Month (November) will see the name on its chicken sausage changed from HECK to CHECK!

The special edition packs will carry QR codes directing people to the charity’s website and life-saving information on how to check. A percentage of the sales from each pack will also be donated to Cohonas.

Jamie said awareness is the key and testicular cancer is on the rise, which he why he launched the campaign.

He continued: “I found a small lump, immediately went to my GP and received my diagnosis. Even though a lot of stigma surrounds going to the doctor for such an intimate area, it’s vital to be proactive if you find a lump. I’m now completely recovered and my wife and I recently celebrated the birth of our first child, which is amazing.”

Ritchie Marshall, Founder and CEO of Cahonas, said, “We’re thrilled to partner with HECK as they rebrand to CHECK for November. This campaign has the potential to spark vital conversations about men’s health in supermarkets across the country.

“Our mission is to raise awareness of testicular cancer and encourage men to take action. Early detection is key, as it leads to more effective treatment and higher survival rates.

“HECK has found a fun and impactful way to share this important message, and we hope everyone joins in by learning how to self-check and spread the word. Every check could make a life-changing difference.”

The CHECK! chicken sausage packs will be available from Asda, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Waitrose throughout November.

HECK! will be running a social media campaign across its channels and working with high profile influencers on gifting special packs to raise awareness.

For more information on the campaign visit www.heckfood.co.uk.

