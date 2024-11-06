Parents and stakeholders have been sent a letter asking for their views on the proposed phased closure of the sixth form from September 2025.

The closure follows the merger of Norton College into the new Areté Learning Trust on April 1.

The Trust comprises five secondary schools - Northallerton, Richmond and Stokesley, as well as Norton and Ryedale, along with Helmsley, Kirkbymoorside, Sinnington and Mill Hill primary schools.

It is led by Mark McCandless as Chief Executive Officer, formerly CEO of Ryedale Learning Trust.

The letter says: “Whilst the sixth form offer has been an important part of the school to date, the Trustees of Areté Learning Trust are seeking views on the future of the sixth form at Norton College. The Trustees have considered the options available to prevent the proposed closure and it has been concluded that the closure of the sixth from provision is the best option for the school.

The letter says students currently in Year 12 and 13 would be able to complete their studies. However, no new students would be admitted to the sixth form.

The sixth form would close completely in the summer of 2026 once Year 13 have completed their studies.

The letter adds: “The majority of our Year 11 students are not opting to stay at the sixth form; there are currently 24 students in Year 12, and 18 students in Year 13.

“In view of the diminishing numbers, with average class sizes of just five, the projected costs of continuing with a sixth form will have a negative financial impact on educational provision for all of our students.

“We need to ensure that resources, including finances, leadership, management and educational expertise, are allocated effectively to improve educational standards and outcomes for the majority of students at the school.

“Various alternative options have been considered but this is the most sensible option for the school, the trust and our school community.

“There are other sixth forms and further education providers within the area, providing excellent opportunities for high- quality educational experiences for post-16 students.

“The decision to begin this consultation in respect of the closure of the sixth form provision at Norton College is not one that has been taken lightly and follows a comprehensive review by the Trust.”

The multi-million-pound sixth form building was commissioned in 2007 and opened in September 2008. The building includes additional learning and teaching spaces and gym.

The latest Ofsed report in 2023 said the sixth form was small but played an important part in the life of the school. It said students benefit from expert teaching and are exceptionally positive about life in the sixth form.”

The consultation to close the sixth form is open until 25 November. A final decision on the removal of the sixth form provision at Norton College will be made by the relevant Department of Education Regions Group following the submission of the application by the Trust.

Feedback can be given via email to norton@arete.uk or by sending any comments to school by post marked ‘For the Attention of the Executive Headteacher’.