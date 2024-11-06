Excel Learning Trust - formerly South Bank Multi Academy Trust - has become the first multi academy trust in the city to sign the TUC’s ‘Dying to Work’ charter.

Recommended reading:

The trust employs more than 400 staff in its central team across seven schools in York: York High, Millthorpe, Carr Junior, Knavesmire, Scarcroft and Woodthorpe and Inspire Academy.



The trust says the charter, which provides an agreed way in which employees will be supported, protected and guided throughout their employment, following a terminal diagnosis, is already protecting over half a million working people in the UK and this number is growing every week.



Local union representatives from TUC, GMB, UNISON and NASUWT joined the CEO of Excel, Mark Hassack and Katie Dent, director of human resources, at the trust offices in York to sign the charter.



By agreeing to abide by the charter, organisations promise to ensure that all employees battling terminal illness have adequate employment protection and have their death in service benefits protected for the loved ones they leave behind.



Katie said: “When someone faces a terminal diagnosis, it’s essential they are treated with compassion, respect, and dignity by everyone around them.

"This includes their employer, and at Excel Learning Trust, we are fully dedicated to supporting our colleagues and by extension, their families, through such a challenging and emotional time.



“We are proud to outline our commitment to the campaign by committing to and signing the Dying to Work Charter alongside our Trade Union colleagues.”



Julie Toyne, York UNISON representative said: “I’m delighted that Excel Learning Trust has committed to the charter.

"The campaign presses for additional employment protection for terminally ill workers and together, the trade unions and employers signing up to the Dying to Work charter can try to help remove any additional stress and worry.”



Further information about the Dying to Work Charter can be found on their website: https://www.dyingtowork.co.uk/

