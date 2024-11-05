Mr Hollinrake, who represents Thirsk and Malton, has been appointed Shadow Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

It sets him up for Parliamentary clashes with Labour's deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, who also manages the Housing department.

Mrs Badenoch also appointed former policing minister Chris Philp as shadow home secretary, replacing James Cleverly, who declined a senior frontbench role.

Robert Jenrick and Mel Stride, both former leadership rivals, have been given senior roles as shadow justice secretary and shadow chancellor, respectively.

Mrs Badenoch said: "I am delighted to have appointed my shadow cabinet, which draws on the talents of people from across the Conservative Party, based on meritocracy and with a breadth of experience and perspective, just as I promised during the campaign.

"Our party’s problems will only be solved with a team effort, and I am confident my shadow cabinet ministers will deliver effective opposition as we seek to win back the trust of the public."

Most read

Get the latest news, sports, and entertainment delivered straight to your device by subscribing to The Northern Echo here - now only £2 for 2 months!

The shadow cabinet convened for their first meeting on Tuesday morning.

Kemi Badenoch's Shadow Cabinet in full is: