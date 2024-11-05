The new leader of the Conservative Party, Kemi Badenoch, has announced her shadow cabinet, which includes North Yorkshire MP Kevin Hollinrake.
Mr Hollinrake, who represents Thirsk and Malton, has been appointed Shadow Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.
It sets him up for Parliamentary clashes with Labour's deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, who also manages the Housing department.
Mrs Badenoch also appointed former policing minister Chris Philp as shadow home secretary, replacing James Cleverly, who declined a senior frontbench role.
Robert Jenrick and Mel Stride, both former leadership rivals, have been given senior roles as shadow justice secretary and shadow chancellor, respectively.
Mrs Badenoch said: "I am delighted to have appointed my shadow cabinet, which draws on the talents of people from across the Conservative Party, based on meritocracy and with a breadth of experience and perspective, just as I promised during the campaign.
"Our party’s problems will only be solved with a team effort, and I am confident my shadow cabinet ministers will deliver effective opposition as we seek to win back the trust of the public."
The shadow cabinet convened for their first meeting on Tuesday morning.
Kemi Badenoch's Shadow Cabinet in full is:
- Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer: Mel Stride MP
- Shadow Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs: Dame Priti Patel MP
- Shadow Home Secretary: Chris Philp MP
- Shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and Shadow Secretary of State for Northern Ireland: Alex Burghart MP
- Shadow Secretary of State for Defence: James Cartlidge MP
- Shadow Secretary of State for Justice: Robert Jenrick MP
- Shadow Secretary of State for Education: Laura Trott MP
- Shadow Health and Social Care Secretary: Ed Argar MP
- Shadow Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities: Kevin Hollinrake MP
- Shadow Secretary of State for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs: Victoria Atkins MP
- Shadow Secretary of State for Business and Trade: Andrew Griffith MP
- Shadow Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero and Shadow Minister for Equalities: Claire Coutinho MP
- Shadow Secretary of State for Work and Pensions: Helen Whately MP
- Shadow Secretary of State for Transport: Gareth Bacon MP
- Shadow Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport: Stuart Andrew MP
- Shadow Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology: Alan Mak MP
- Shadow Secretary of State for Scotland and Shadow Minister of State for Energy and Net Zero: Andrew Bowie MP
- Shadow Secretary of State for Wales and Shadow Minister for Women: Mims Davies MP
- Opposition Chief Whip (Commons): Dame Rebecca Harris MP
- Shadow Leader of the House of Commons: Jesse Norman MP
- Shadow Leader of the House of Lords: Lord True
- Co-Chairmen of the Party: Nigel Huddleston MP & Lord Johnson
- Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury: Richard Fuller MP
- Also attending cabinet - Parliamentary Private Secretary: Julia Lopez MP
