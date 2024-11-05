For safety reasons, City of York Council has said that Blue Badge holders can’t park in the city centre during the Christmas period this year.

To help people overcome this temporary issue, Shopmobility York staff are volunteering their time to open on Sundays while the Christmas Market is on, as well as offering all customers a special 10% discount off the hire of its mobility aids between November 14 and December 22.

Now in its 26th year, Shopmobility York is based on the top floor of the Coppergate Centre Car Park in Piccadilly and offers low-cost hire of mobility scooters, powerchairs and wheelchairs.

Its customers benefit from free parking, an accessible toilet and easy access via a lift to Fenwick and the Coppergate Centre. From there, the rest of the city centre is just an easy ride away.

Shopmobility York manager Jo Ellis said: "Not only does our service help those with mobility issues enjoy what York has to offer, this year we will be especially valuable for those wanting to visit the Christmas Market. And what’s more, all Shopmobility York customers can park for free!”

Regular customer John Cole loves the service.

He said: “Shopmobility York is an absolute game-changer!”

“The team is so welcoming and made it super easy to rent a scooter for the day. It took all the stress out of getting around the city, and I felt a real sense of independence.” John added: “If you need help getting around, this place is a lifesaver!”

The special 10% discount will be taken off all the following daily hire rates. People who take out the annual membership of £20 pay just £8 a day for a scooter or £6 for a wheelchair.

For non-members, the hire charge is £13.50 and £10 respectively. Overnight or long-term hire is available and insurance is included with all hires.

The office is open from 10-4pm, and booking is essential, ring 01904 679222 or email (address below).

Shopmobility says its good quality equipment is reliable, regularly maintained and easy-to-use, with training given to newbies.

A new scooter costs the charity around £3,000, so the charity is very dependent on donations and the support of local businesses.

To learn more about how you can help Shopmobility York to continue its service for local people, email enquiries@shopmobilityyork.org.uk.