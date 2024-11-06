Changing York - when railway station was within city walls
AS work continues on building the new road approaching York Railway Station as part of the redevelopment of the site, we take a look back to when station and its rail lines ran within the city walls.
This photos shows the old railway area near Lendal Bridge, inside the city walls, around1868.
The picture shows the carriage sidings for the York and North Midland Line which were originally the Y&M's coal depot sidings.
Access to the coal depots was blocked in the early 1870s when there was extensive site clearance in preparation for the new railway station and hotel outside the walls.
The photo comes from the city council's Explore York Libraries and Archives. You can browse it at images.exploreyork.org.uk.
