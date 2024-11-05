Serial killer Griffiths was handed a whole life order in 2010 for the "wicked and monstrous" murders of three women in Bradford.

But he is now recovering in the hospital wing at HMP Full Sutton, near York, after he crossed paths with a friend of one of his victims, Suzanne Blamires, 36.

The fellow inmate was said to be angry they were put on the same wing as their friend Suzanne's killer.

An insider said the inmate "sent Griffiths flying and knocked him out" after punching him in the face inside a corridor of the prison.

It is understood Griffiths suffered injuries to the face and was "knocked unconscious" when he fell back from the force of the blow.

Griffiths also murdered Shelley Armitage, 31, and 43-year-old Susan Rushworth between 2009 and 2010.

The monster - who introduced himself in court as "The crossbow cannibal" told police after his arrest: "I've killed loads."

He used a powerful crossbow and a knife, and claimed he had eaten parts of his victims.

An insider said: "The inmate said they knew Suzanne, Griffiths' victim, and had grown up with her. They were unhappy being on a wing with their friend's killer.

"I don't know how Griffiths came to know that he knew Suzanne. The inmate was worried they would be attacked themselves.

"The inmate who attacked Griffiths felt that Griffiths was going to hurt him.

Suzanne Blamires. Picture: SWNS

"Either Wednesday or Thursday, the inmate sent Griffiths flying and knocked him out.

"No weapon was used, but the inmate isn't 'soft' - Griffiths was thrown like six feet backwards and the attack knocked Griffiths spark out.

"I understand there was some blood, so the force caused some sort of lesion.

"The inmate has now been put on 'basic' for a month, as is the case when there is any kind of violence on the wing.

"I think Griffiths went to the hospital wing. He had some bruises to the face."

Griffiths, from Bradford, admitted killing the three sex workers.

He was arrested in May 2010 after CCTV footage of him attacking Ms Blamires at his block of flats was discovered by a caretaker at the complex.

The court heard Ms Blamires was later seen being dragged on the floor by her leg by Griffiths, who was seen to have something in his hand.

The woman was shot with a crossbow, the court heard, before Griffiths "gestured" by holding a finger up to the CCTV camera.

Suzanne died from severe head injuries caused by a crossbow bolt, and was also found with knife wounds.

Her remains were recovered from the River Aire, Yorkshire, in May 2010.

Griffiths, a student researching murders in Bradford in the 19th Century as part of his thesis, told the officers arresting him: "I'm Osama bin Laden."

HM Prison Service confirmed they are "actively investigating" the incident.

A Prison Service spokesperson said: “Violence is not tolerated in prisons and anyone found responsible will be punished.”