The creatures will be invading the Villains Rum of York store in Little Stonegate on Saturday November 9 for the launch of a new rum at the recently opened outlet.

For two hours from 11am, a gang of Krampuses from the Whitby Krampus Run will take over the store “to bring a darkly festive thrill to the city.”

A spokesperson for Villains Rum continued: “This unique Krampus gathering in York will bring a hint of tradition and mischief to the Christmas season, offering a memorable experience for all who visit.”

As part of the launch of the new Krampus Rum, the store will give away 100 50ml bottles of Krampus rum with any bottles purchased. Tastings will also be available.

The spokesperson added: “These limited minis are not available for sale, making them a special keepsake for those who join us on this wicked occasion.”

The Whitby Krampus Run started as a small gathering in 2013 but has since evolved into a full-fledged public event.

Each year, those taking part don costumes and participate in street parades while embracing local folklore to offer a unique twist on the Krampus legend. This annual event is now in its tenth year and takes to the streets of Whitby to punish the wicked.

This year’s Krampus Run is on December 7 and 8.