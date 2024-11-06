Janet Hazlewood, 87, is being escorted by 14-year-old Dillon who is an air cadet. She will be joined by more than 40 other blind veterans supported by Blind Veterans UK, the national charity for vision-impaired ex-service men and women.

She said: "Dillon and I marched together for the first time last year.

"It was fantastic and the feeling I got from the crowds really gave me a boost and I felt truly elated when marching along."

Janet lost her sight 10 years ago due to macular degeneration in both of her eyes. She has been receiving support from Blind Veterans UK since 2018.

Joining the Women’s Royal Air Force in 1955, she served for two and a half years as a photographer, taking pictures for the identity cards.

King Charles III salutes after laying a wreath at the Cenotaph in London during the Remembrance Sunday service last year (Image: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire)

She added: "With my husband’s career we had some fantastic postings in Germany, Cyprus and Singapore. Our son was even born in Singapore.

"About eight years ago, my vision had declined to the extent that I decided to stop driving, which is what I miss the most.

"My mother also had macular degeneration and lost her sight suddenly, so I am very aware of what might happen. That’s why I do all I can to maintain my eye health and the small amount of vision I have left."

Ahead of her visit to London, she said: "I am hugely looking forward to marching alongside my fellow blind veterans this Remembrance. I’m 87 now so not sure how many more times I’ll be able to be there. I know that the energy from the crowds will give me a massive lift again."

RECOMMENDED READING:

Chief Executive of Blind Veterans UK, Adrian Bell, added: "During Remembrance, we honour the courageous sacrifice of all those who gave their lives for their country. We also acknowledge the significant challenges faced by veterans living with life-altering injuries from their service.

"I am honoured to march alongside Janet and our group of over 40 blind veterans at the Cenotaph this year. I know many others will be participating in poignant ceremonies in communities nationwide.

"This year marks important anniversaries for our veterans, not least the 80th anniversaries of key battles that turned the tide of the Second World War and 25 years since Kosovo.

"With these in mind, we will be particularly thinking of all those tragically lost and wounded in these conflicts, and of their families."