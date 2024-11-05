North Yorkshire Police say two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man at a property in Huntington.

As The Press reported this morning, a police cordon is in place in Whitethorn Close in Huntington with CSI officers going in and out of a house.

The force say that at about 11.44am on Monday (November 4), North Yorkshire Police received a report from a caller with concern for the welfare of a man in his 70s who had not been seen for a number of days.

On arrival, officers sadly found the body of a man inside the property.

Following extensive enquiries, a 32-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman, both of no fixed address, were arrested in the early hours of November 5 on suspicion of murder.

It is believed that the pair had known the man for a short time prior to his body being discovered. They remain in police custody at this time.

A police cordon in place in Whitethorn Close, Huntington, on Tuesday morning where CSI officers were going in and out of a house (Image: Dylan Connell) Detective Superintendent Fran Naughton Head of head of major, serious and organised crime at North Yorkshire Police, said: “We realise this will have been a shock to the local community and I would like to thank them for their patience, understanding and support while we remain at the scene.

"Extensive enquiries are continuing and a cordon is in place.

"We expect to remain at the property during the coming days while we examine the scene of the incident.

"Thank you again to the local community for their cooperation.”

Residents told The Press officers arrived yesterday (November 4) with about five police cars and vans in the street.

A police cordon is currently in place in Whitethorn Close with CSI officers going in and out of a house.

One resident, who didn't want to be named, said: "Police swarmed on the street. I have lived here for years and nothing like this has happened before."

Another resident, who asked not to be named, said: "Nothing seems to happen around here and then this has."

He added that police officers were going door-to-door speaking to residents in the street yesterday.

A scene guard was in place for the whole of yesterday, an eyewitness said, and people in white suits could be seen entering the property today.

If anyone has any information about the incident and has not already spoken to the police, they can approach an officer at the scene or call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or report online via their website.

The police say they are not yet in a position to confirm the man’s identity at this time.