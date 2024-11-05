Police, firefighters and paramedics were on the scene in Piccadilly which was closed from 11.40am to 12.40pm today (Tuesday, November 5).

A police car blocked the entrance to Piccadilly from Tower Street at about 12pm, with a cordon in place from outside the Travelodge hotel to near Ryedale House.

Officers – some armed – were on the scene, with several police vehicles parked nearby.

Emergency services on the scene in Piccadilly on Tuesday afternoon (Image: Newsquest) A fire engine was on the scene, with an eyewitness reporting that an ariel ladder platform had previously been there.

An ambulance could also be seen in the street.

Emergency services on the scene in Piccadilly on Tuesday afternoon (Image: Newsquest) Police remained on the scene at 1pm, with people being urged to avoid the area.

“We’re at the scene of an incident on Piccadilly, York. Roads in the area have reopened, but we would ask that people continue to avoid the area cordoned-off by police," a North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.

City of York Council urged people to avoid the area during the incident.

“Piccadilly closed between Tower St and Merchantgate due to an incident, please avoid the area,” a council spokesperson said earlier.

A police van blocking access to Piccadilly from Tower Street on Tuesday afternoon (Image: Newsquest) The incident also affected bus routes in the area.

York Pullman, Coastliner and Arriva said their services were being affected.

A York Pullman spokesperson said its My21 and My36 services were unable reach the stop in Piccadilly.

“Your nearest stop will be Clifford Street. Apologies for any inconvenience caused,” a company spokesperson said.

A Coastliner spokesperson said its 840 and 843 services were unable to reach Peasholme Green and Stonebow, with alternative stops in Layerthorpe and Low Ousegate.

"Buses will wait time out at Layerthorpe. We apologise for any inconvenience," they said.

An Arriva spokesperson said its 42 and 415 services would terminate at York Barbican until Piccadilly reopened.

"Please board at this stop. Sorry for any inconvenience caused," they said.

The Press has contacted the Yorkshire Ambulance Service for more information.