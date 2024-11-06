Lal Quila in Bishopthorpe Road, York, is one of 10 finalists in the contest after readers nominated hundreds of favourites over an online voting platform.

Starting from Monday, October 28, voting slips have been appearing in The Press newspaper for 12 consecutive days - allowing readers to pick their winner.

Each copy of The Press has been featuring a short profile on each business and why it thinks it deserves to be voted number one in York.

Readers can vote for the Best Curry House 2024 by picking up a voting slip, found in copies of The Press newspaper every day, with the winner set to be announced in the coming weeks.

Lal Quila is a finalist for The Press Best Curry House (Image: Newsquest)

Owner and founder Humayun Kabir spoke to The Press after being nominated for the final.

He said: "I set up my restaurant in 1991 in Bishopthorpe Road, I was working in a different restaurant in York and I decided to do it myself.

"I took a gamble and its worked out for me. We make fresh food, freshly served, it's the same chef working here since we started."

Humayun said his entire staff is Bengali, and that their cuisine takes inspiration from both India and Bangladesh.

He added: "The majority of my customers are regulars and York based, I’m very grateful to them.

"I've been running this business for so long, many businesses in York open and close but we are still running - and running successfully.

"We’ve not had any problems in all this time, and my customers are very happy and they tend to recommend other people to come here, so it must be a good sign."