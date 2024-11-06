Pocklington Sports and AFC has completed improvements to the Henry Thirsk Amenity Centre, in Pocklington, including refurbishment of changing rooms, showers, and toilet facilities.

Disability facilities and the officials' room were also refurbished as part of the works, while a new kitchen, extra floodlighting, and replacement stair lift have been installed.

In addition to a sum of £119,821.22 awarded by East Riding of Yorkshire Council "as part of Commuted Sums" (per the council's press office), the sports club funded the works itself to the tune of £25,000, and also received £95,000 from the Football Foundation.

Richard Bower, club secretary, said: "Pocklington Sports and AFC are proud to have worked together with the East Riding of Yorkshire Council Commuted Sums team and the Football Foundation."

The club first opened in 1998.