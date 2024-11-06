The York Philharmonic Male Voice Choir will perform the concert at the Citadel Church in Gillygate over three days.

The musical group is celebrating a successful year, having been the only UK choir (among 40 international choirs, apparently) to perform at the Cork International Choral Festival, as well as winning several classes at the Eskdale National Choral Festival, which took place in Whitby.

The choir's chairman, Mike Wash, said: "This year we feature a combination of traditional and new carols and readings.

"We are supported by the Citadel ladies' choir and a mixed choir will also feature.

"It's a great way to start the Christmas season."

Performances will take place from December 3 to December 6 between 7.30pm and 9.45pm each day, with doors opening at 7pm.

Tickets can be purchased through the choir's website at https://www.yorkphilchoir.org.uk or on the door.