The York Campaign for Real Ale last week presented a plaque to Brew York last week for its tap in Walmgate being the ‘pub of the season.’

Branch chairman Chris Tregellis told the Press: “We are lucky enough to have a thriving and innovative York brewery in Brew York but sometimes we overlook that they also have one of our best pubs to boot.

"York CAMRA has not missed the point and accordingly presented the Brew York Tap Room with its Pub of the Season award.”

Chris, who nominated the tap room for the award presented the award to its bar manager, Jack Ibbetson.

Chris praised the brewery for its strong track record and the steady evolution of the Tap Room into being a truly prime venue as a pub in its own right. It offered something for everyone and was venue York could be proud of.

He said afterwards: “The brewery is known for its fancier and modern beers, often craft in style, but it has not omitted the core cask product which is, of course, close to the hearts of CAMRA members.

“The Tap Room is a great place to spend an evening and to enjoy the range of real ales on offer as well as the fancy stuff.”

At the presentation, Jack remarked that it was a great occasion and was grateful for the award which puts them back onto what is a very prestigious list.

He said afterwards: “We are very grateful to York CAMRA for recognising us with this award, which puts us back onto what is a very prestigious list.

“As we continue to grow as a venue, the quality and range of beer we offer continues to be our top priority. As does our connection to York and the local community and this award epitomises that to us most of all.

“I would take the opportunity to recognise the fantastic staff we have here at the Brew York Tap Room, without whom this award wouldn't be possible.

“Their enthusiasm and knowledge are key to what we have achieved and their infectious positivity create our wonderful atmosphere. Cheers to them!"

The Brew York tap room operates downstairs and is noted for its “exposed brick walls and some funky murals.” It offers six cask hand pulls and ten keg taps with various Brew York beers, including our Signature classics and limited new releases.

It runs in addition to the beer hall upstairs, which has 40 beers taps, also offering lagers, ciders and YUZU Asian street food.