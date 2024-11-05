POLICE are at an ongoing incident in a York suburb.
A police cordon is in place in Whitethorn Close in Huntington with CSI officers going in and out of a house.
Residents told The Press officers arrived at about 2pm yesterday (November 4) with about five police cars and vans in the street.
One resident, who didn't want to be named, said: "Police swarmed on the street. I have lived here for years and nothing like this has happened before."
Another resident, who asked not to be named, said: "Nothing seems to happen around here and then this has."
He added that police officers were going door-to-door speaking to residents in the street yesterday.
A scene guard was in place for the whole of yesterday, an eyewitness said, and people in white suits could be scene entering the property today.
The Press has contacted North Yorkshire Police for more information.
