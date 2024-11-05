The Heroes Journey opened the venture last month on the first-floor of the Browns department store, just off Parliament Street.

The business is the parent company for well-known brands such as The Lions Kingdom, The Wizards Magic, and The Temples of our Gods.

They offer high protein health products which are available in most retailers.

The Heroes Journey was created by former England international rugby players and brothers Charlie and James Simpson-Daniel, who wanted to focus to open a shop in York that had healthier alternatives.

The shop offers a variety of different tasty food and drinks products, including ostrich steaks, A5 Japanese wagyu steaks, Iberian pork, biltong, jerky, chocolate, crisps, popcorn, pet treats and a selection of healthy drinks.

Managing director Charlie Simpson-Daniel said: “We are incredibly excited to be launching The Heroes Journey Shop in the heart of a city we love so much.

(Image: Pic supplied)

“Everything we create has to date had to pass through the shelves of a major retailer to reach our consumer. While we are blessed to work with all the major retailers, some of the most innovative products we create take time to reach these shelves because major retailers need mass market products to have the confidence to launch them.

“The Heroes Journey Shop will have no such barriers and so some of our latest NPD (new product development) will first prove itself in our shop, such as the Bison Burgers we are currently perfecting!

“We also with our intimate relationships with major retailers are learning from the master’s and will be borrowing all the best parts of their business models to make The Heroes Journey shop the very best it can be!

“This means in our shop you will find unconquerable prices which means on our own products we will never be beaten on price.”

(Image: Pic supplied)

Charlie continued: “We will also have monthly specials where we will offer incredible value, for instance a two pack of Ostrich Burgers for £1.89.

“For context these sell across the market for £3 - £3.50. Our A5 Japanese Wagyu Steaks when on special will sell for £22.89 with these steaks online typically selling for between £60 - £100 for the same portion.”

Marketing director Camilla Lanata and Business Development Manager Maddy Harrison added: “This is a huge step in the growth of The Heroes Journey, and we are so excited for it. It has been in the works for a long time, and we are so happy to be finally announcing it.”