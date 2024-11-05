A new foodie future at Oughtibridge Paper Mill (Image: Supplied) Peak District

One of the most exciting adventures in food is happening in September as acclaimed Sheffield restaurant Joro relocates to a new site within the iconic Oughtibridge Paper Mill development on the edge of the Peak District.

Luke French and Stacey Sherwood-French will create a dining destination in Oughtibridge, with the Mill consisting of flagship JÖRO Restaurant, alongside two bars and an outdoor BBQ kitchen concept located on the terrace, based around live fire cooking, much like JÖRO. Alongside this, the mill sees seven new rooms.

Exciting times for Luke who says, ‘We have been searching for quite some time for a new home, which will allow us to really push the whole experience to the next level. We really wanted to make sure that we enhance the characteristics everyone knows and loves in our tasting menus, but with more space for the team, and additional areas for our guests to enjoy the experience.’

The site will offer five studio rooms and two, one-bedroom apartments, giving guests the chance to stay for a foodie night or weekend stay. Designed by Luke and Stacey, the rooms are Scandi-inspired, offering a calming atmosphere with views of the Peak District border.

While you're there

Fill your basket! The site will be home to Shop by JÖRO, a deli shop within the mill, selling a range of everyday ingredients including teas, coffees, JÖRO’s own wine and gin, and cured meats.

jororestaurant.co.uk

One of the calming rooms at Myse. Hovingham (Image: Myse. Hovingham) Howardian Hills

Stay & eat

Myse in Hovingham is the go-to for gourmet adventurers this year. A picture-perfect village in a luscious location, the honey-coloured restaurant with three rooms is about attention to detail at every turn. This was recognised with a Michelin star this year and numerous accolades since Joshua and Victoria Overington opened up in the village last year. This autumn Mýse Cottage adds to the overnight offering for foodies with three new rooms, each with packed with personality and period features.

Elm, the grandest of the rooms has impressive sash windows, overlooking ‘our tree’, a freestanding bath in the large en suite bathroom as well as comfortable seating area.

Birch and Willow are beautiful spacious rooms, each with a supremely comfortable super-king bed and large walk-in shower en suites, completed with bespoke Chapter Organics body and bath products, as well as being fitted out with luxurious Floks woollen bedding for the ultimate night’s sleep.

Rooms are available from Wednesday to Saturday night from £280pp, which includes the tasting menu and breakfast. Restaurantmyse.co.uk

While you’re there

Make it the base for your foodie pilgrimage. This part of the world was voted ‘most exciting’ in the Good Food Guide awards this year so head to Helmsley, Malton and Castle Howard’s farm shop to discover Yorkshire producers, as well as the best of local markets and farm shops.

restaurantmyse.co.uk

Josh Barnes' Chef's Table is hosted at Swinton Park Cookery School. (Image: Swinton Estate) Masham

Stay & eat

At Swinton Park, join chef Josh Barnes at Chef’s Table for intimate fine-dining with produce grown, reared and foraged on the Swinton Estate. Located in the Cookery School, Chef’s Table by Josh Barnes is an exclusive chance to see the magic unfold as he cools. Ask Josh any cooking questions you may have on this tasting journey. A drinks reception of seasonal aperitifs is followed by an eight-course menu cooked in front of you on the Chef’s Table pass. £95pp.

While you're there

Celebrate Game Week, November 4-6 at Swinton Park Cookery School on a Yorkshire Game Cookery course. Learn how to prepare cook and serve a variety of seasonal game.

Swintonestate.com

Stay in the holiday cottage adjacent to The Homestead Kitchen Goathland. (Image: Jess Lathan Photography) Goathland

Stay & eat

The Homestead Kitchen has gone all out with its planting this year, creating an organic veg plot that Mr McGregor himself would be proud of. Sustainability and seasonality are the heart of what they do in this popular and homely restaurant run by Peter Neville alongside his partner Cecily Fearnley. On the menu might be Mount Grace farm Gloucester spot pork belly, Radfords of Sleights Sunday sirloin or Summerfields cheese souffle – all joined and enhanced by the freshest produce plucked from the garden that day.

The restaurant has an adjoining holiday cottage which sleeps six people, so you could stay a few nights and nip next door for gourmet treats - or check the Homestead website for one night 'dine & stay' offers Wednesday-Sunday which include a stay three-course dinner and breakfast hamper.

While you're there

Wave at passing steam train. The North Yorkshire Moors Steam Railway is around 20 minutes walk from Homestead Kitchen. Take a stroll down and if you’re lucky you will see the trains passing through, the timetable does changes seasonally so best to visit their website for up to date information. Once down there, you can visit the café for refreshments and either sit inside the old engine shed, or sit on one of the many benches outside.

thehomesteadgoathland.com

Yorkshire Dales

Scandi meets Skipton (nearly) at The Angel in Hetton which has to be one of the most calming spaces in Yorkshire. The restaurant style is all about natural textures, materials and colours in the restaurants and in the stunning bedrooms. On the plate Michael Wignall delivers genius food worthy of his Michelin star status using local produce and doing inventive things with it. There's a two-night gourmet break which includes dinner on both evenings, an eight-course tasting on the first evening and a five-course market menu on the second. A “tasting style” breakfast is served each morning following a stay in one of the individually styled bedrooms with vast, unspoiled countryside views The Angel has also teamed for with Broughton Sanctuary to offer a wellbeing package which includes an overnight stay at The Angel at Hetton, and a wild wellbeing day at Avalon Wellbeing Centre, at Broughton Sanctuary.

While you're there

Work up an appetite with a guided walk from the Inn. A range of distances and challenges are available exploring the lovely Dales surroundings. angelhetton.co.uk

Adam Deggs' dishes at FIFTY TWO (Image: Rudding Park) Harrogate

Immerse yourself in a dining experience that literally brings the outside in. At Rudding Park’s FIFTY TWO restaurant, chef Adam Degg, serves up dishes inspired 52 weeks a year by the contents of 52 raised beds in the kitchen garden alongside this shipping container eatery. Expect a sense of theatre as guests face the kitchen and are served by the chefs. There are no printed menus, so it’s like a dinner party with friends.

Ruddingpark.co.uk

Middleton Tyas, Richmond

Middleton Lodge is home to The Forge restaurant where head chef Jake Jones brings a taste of the Yorkshire landscape to the table in tasting menu dishes which mirroring the seasons and make the most of ingredients that are grown on the estate’s kitchen garden or reared on nearby farms.

Stay in a range of rooms – from shepherds huts to estate cottages for groups, to individually designed rooms with large beds in the original estate stone buildings. Some have private garden terraces with tin, spring water hot tubs and others have roll top bathtubs with views over the estate. Interiors are calm and botanically inspired.

One of the fine dining dishes at Yorebridge House (Image: Yorebridge House) Bainbridge, Wensleydale

Yorebridge House makes Sundays a winner with ‘lazy Sunday’ package that includes a complimentary glass of fizz on arrival, three course Sunday lunch, overnight stay and hearty a Yorkshire breakfast.

This lovely hotel is in stunning spot with glorious walks and riverside rambles from the front door. Its award-winning restaurant with head chef Dan Shotton and team offers two inspiring and innovative menus to showcase three AA rosette food. Opt for four courses from our a la carte menu or upgrade to the six course tasting menu and wine pairing for a real foodie treat.

While you're there

Explore the river. This is where England’s shortest river, the Bain, meets the River Ure. Several streams around Bainbridge feed into the River Bain and flow int0 Semer Water, the second largest natural lake in North Yorkshire. Many people use Bainbridge as their base when travelling to the lake to take part in water sports such as windsurfing and canoeing.

yorebridgehouse.co.uk

Overlooking Robin Hood's Bay - Osborne's Restaurant at Hotel Victoria, Robin Hoods Bay (Image: The Victoria./Steve Husband) Robin Hood’s Bay

Stay & eat

Love food with a sea view? In Robin Hood’s Bay, Hotel Victoria can offer you sweeping views and a posh fish and chips fix – that is, Champagne Battered North Sea Cod no less. Or, if you prefer, charred mackerel, fillet of sea bream with a Whitby crab croquette or Yorkshire sirloin. These are on the menu at Osborne’s Restaurant & Lounge Bar which also serves up a great savoury afternoon tea, Sunday lunches alongside fine wines, local ales, and expertly crafted cocktails, including the signature cocktail ‘Smugglers Ruin’.

While you're there

Good walking territory here – take the coastal path north to Whitby to work up an appetite - you can always hop on the bus for the return route – or at low tide walk across the bay to Boggle Hole. victoriarhb.com

Rooms at the Abbey Inn - a relaxing getaway spot. (Image: The Abbey Inn) Tommy Banks’ Country

Stay & eat

The Abbey Inn at Byland is superstar chef Tommy Banks’ hearty pub classics empire. At The Abbey you can dine on the epic Byland burger, an impressive Sunday lunch or home cured charcuterie and a smashing pie. It has three rooms with beautiful Byland views – the abbey is bang outside. Choose to dine at The Abbey Inn or opt for the tasting menu at smart sister restaurant the Michelin-starred Black Swan a mile away – you can eat breakfast there too.

Sip & Slumber

You can sink into a relaxing midweek break away at Tommy Banks’ Michelin-starred Back Swan which is also one of the few restaurants in the UK with green Michelin star for its sustainability credentials. Book a Wednesday night stay with dinner at The Black Swan Oldstead and receive a complimentary Experimental & Adventurous drinks package per person. This runs for Wednesday night stays from 18th September through to November 27 and includes breakfast.

While you’re there

Mooch around historic Byland Abbey opposite the inn which inspired the design of church buildings throughout the North and also inspired the design of the famous York Minster rose window.

Abbeyinnbyland.co.uk

blackswanoldstead.co.uk

Aldwark, nr York

A very special Surf & Turf at The Grand, York. (Image: willstanleycreative) York

Stay & eat

The Grand in York is always a treat of a place to stay if you're on a city break and now they are dishing up a truly decadent Surf & Turf at the AA Rosette awarded Rise Restaurant and Terrace Bar at the hotel.

The perfect blend of land and sea, the delicious dish includes the hotel’s infamous beef wellington and full lobster thermidor platter and is served with a béarnaise sauce, rich beef jus and tantalising parsley mayo. Guests also have the choice of two sumptuous sides from truffle and parmesan fries to charred summer vegetables with balsamic and basil oil. Ideal for sharing with someone special, £120 (serves two).

thegrandyork.co.uk