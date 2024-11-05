The Local Government Association has this week launched Make a Difference, Work for your Local Council, that will run until the end of January.

North Yorkshire Council has a workforce of about 15,000 delivering a wide range of services across England’s largest county.

More than nine in 10 councils across the country report staff recruitment and retention difficulties as demand for services continues to rise, highlighting a need to attract more people into the workforce.

RECOMMENDED READING:

North Yorkshire Council has advertised for about 3,500 vacancies in the past year to more than 1,000 different job roles. There are an average of 270 roles advertised monthly and there can be up to 350 different jobs to apply for that change daily.

Roles include social care for adults and children, planning, environmental health, and finance.

Cllr Carl Les, the leader of the council, said: “In one of our largest recruitment efforts to date, we are looking to hire staff to help deliver the key services that make the county such a fantastic place to live and work.

“As the organisation transforms, undertakes new projects, and delivers a wide array of services to communities, it needs a passionate and skilled workforce to be at the forefront.

“So, from those at the very beginning of their working lives to people looking for senior management positions, take a look at the latest vacancies to inspire your next career challenge.”

Alongside the varied career opportunities, North Yorkshire Council says it offers a comprehensive rewards and benefits package.

This includes salary sacrifice schemes, discounts at major retailers, the Local Government Pension Scheme, flexible working opportunities and a ‘generous’ holiday entitlement.

Chief executive, Richard Flinton, added: “We are a large council with a range of jobs and good career potential. We have a positive track record at developing people and helping them to reach their potential within the council.”