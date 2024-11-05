EMERGENCY crews have been called to a fire in a York village.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 7.12pm on Monday (November 4) after reports of a fire in Dunnington.
A service spokesman said: “A crew from York responded to reports of a car on fire.
“They used two breathing apparatus and 1 hose reel jet to extinguish and dampen down. The vehicle suffered 100 per cent fire damage.”
