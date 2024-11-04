North Yorkshire Police say the coroner's office is looking to trace the next of kin for Brian Johnson who was found dead at his home in Egton near Whitby on Thursday, October 31.

A police spokesman said: "There are no suspicious circumstances surround Brian's death, but we do need to find his next of kin.

"If you can help, please email our coroner’s office direct at coroner@northyorkshire.police.uk"