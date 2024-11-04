Most members of the Yorkshire Shadow MPC voted to cut interest rates this month, believing that this would give consumers more confidence to spend and support ailing businesses.

The Shadow MPC is a partnership between The York Press, Clive Owen LLP and Recognition PR, which considers the state of the region’s economy and gives experts from a variety of sectors the opportunity to argue their case for a shift, or hold, in the interest rate.

Jonathan Doyle, partner at Clive Owen LLP, said: “I think a quarter percentage cut would continue to give a bit of light relief particularly in the light of what’s happened in the Budget to particularly try and encourage some sort of investment and try and ease things for businesses.”

Graham Robb, senior partner at Recognition PR said: “There is no scope for a cut after a Budget which was very tough on businesses, especially SMEs. With the Budget’s focus on boosting public spending, investors are concerned about higher inflation – this is being reflected in the gilt market. We should hold for now to see how businesses and investors react, it would send a terrible signal to make a change now, only to have to row back on it in the near future.”

Richard Peak, managing director of Helmsley Group said: “I think anything that can give a bit more confidence and a little bit of impetus for the property market. It will take a few months for it to filter through but I think if the drop can start now then we start 2025 in a better place in terms of the thoughts people might have about moving house.”

Dave Broadbent, partner at insolvency practitioners Begbies Traynor, said: “I think that leaving a bit of parity at the moment just to see how the market reacts but I think we’re going into quite a lot of businesses’ quiet periods for the next few months so we’re going to see lots of ups and downs so I think leaving it as it is rather than reducing now and having to go back for an increase.”

Steve Lowe, of Newsquest voted for a cut saying: “Let’s lighten the gloom and encourage people to spend!”

Gary Smith, chartered financial planner at Evelyn Partners said: “The retails and hospitality sectors continue to be squeezed and if you don’t give a rate reduction to help free up some capital for people to go out and spend in pubs, restaurants and shops you will see an incredible number of companies potentially going out of business in the New Year. That is why I would reduce rates to put more money in people’s pockets.”

Becky Hart, CBI Regional Director Yorkshire & the Humber, said: “I voted for a cut mainly because inflation has continued to drop. I think it sends a message out encouraging people to spend. For some this is the golden quarter, especially for retail and hospitality and they need people to feel a little bit more confident to spend a bit more money.”

Experts predict that interest rates will be cut this week even though Rachel Reeves's Budget in October is set to add to inflation.

The Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is expected to cut interest rates from 5 per cent to 4.75 per cent when it meets on Thursday.

The Bank cut interest rates from a 16-year high of 5.25 per cent in August but left them at that level in September.

Now, most forecasters believe rates will be cut again, though the next cut after this may not come until the new year.