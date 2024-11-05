Ronald Pearson, of New Lane, Sheriff Hutton, said “not guilty” 25 times as each of the charges was put to him.

They were three rapes of a child, seven indecent assaults, 11 sexual assaults, three charges of sexual activity with a child and one of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity. They are alleged to have been committed between 1989 and 2022.

His trial, which is expected to last 10 days, was set for October 27 next year.

Pearson was released on bail on condition he does not contact the five complainants in any way or arrange for anyone else to contact them.