A 74-year-old man has appeared before York Crown Court accused of carrying out 25 sexual offences against five girls over more than three decades.
Ronald Pearson, of New Lane, Sheriff Hutton, said “not guilty” 25 times as each of the charges was put to him.
They were three rapes of a child, seven indecent assaults, 11 sexual assaults, three charges of sexual activity with a child and one of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity. They are alleged to have been committed between 1989 and 2022.
His trial, which is expected to last 10 days, was set for October 27 next year.
Pearson was released on bail on condition he does not contact the five complainants in any way or arrange for anyone else to contact them.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article