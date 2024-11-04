Rachel Wells, headteacher of West Heslerton Church of England Primary School, which Savannah Bentham attended said: “We have lost a little girl who was only 10 year's old and who came to school every day with a smile for everyone and lots of lively chatter.

“Savannah was a model student who loved learning and was a friend to everyone.

“Her family are in our thoughts and prayers, and we will support the school and wider community in any way we can.

“Everyone needs time to try and process what’s happened so on behalf of the school community we ask for time and peace so that we can remember a little girl who was full of joy.

“We need to support our students, staff and the wider community to come to terms with losing our friend.”