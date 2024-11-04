The headteacher of the primary school attended by the girl who tragically died at home after being bitten by her family’s dog has been tribute to a 'model student'.
Rachel Wells, headteacher of West Heslerton Church of England Primary School, which Savannah Bentham attended said: “We have lost a little girl who was only 10 year's old and who came to school every day with a smile for everyone and lots of lively chatter.
“Savannah was a model student who loved learning and was a friend to everyone.
“Her family are in our thoughts and prayers, and we will support the school and wider community in any way we can.
“Everyone needs time to try and process what’s happened so on behalf of the school community we ask for time and peace so that we can remember a little girl who was full of joy.
“We need to support our students, staff and the wider community to come to terms with losing our friend.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here