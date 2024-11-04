School Kitchen opened in March this year at Carr Junior School in Acomb offering food from a variety of ‘restaurants.’

Using the school kitchen ‘after hours,’ it offered Sri Lankan, Spanish, Thai and Mexican menus.

The company, created by David Nicholson uses professional chefs to create restaurant quality meals.

It pays the schools for the use of their kitchen when they would remain empty. It also promises to be environmentally-friendly, and run on ethical and sustainable principles.

School Kitchen has been a recipe for success, with it adding to its menus, including using top-name chefs such as Tommy Banks, Nadya Hussein and Matt Tebbutt, to recreate classics such as toad in the hole, corned beef hash and rice pudding.

Last month, the finalist in the 2024 York Press Business Awards, opened a dine-in and take-away in Chiswick, London.

Now, City of York City of York Council has approved a second school outlet for the growing business- Millthorpe School in Nunthorpe Avenue, York.

A report by council planning staff says the application received 12 objections from people fearful of extra traffic from the food deliveries, extra noise and smells, and it may detract from attempts to promote healthy lifestyles.

However, council planners say the development aims to complement existing school operations and has menus designed to reflect healthy eating ideas and not to compete with other “fast food” outlets.

Similarly, as with the existing Carr Junior School, neither would it attract unsociable behaviour, adding the existing operation has not yet received any complaints of this.

Therefore, planners concluded the scheme would not lead to undue arm in terms of the residential amenity of neighbours and approval is recommended.

David Nicholson told the Press he expected to open the Millthorpe School venue ‘sometime next year’. This would give the Acomb venue more time to grow and for him and his staff to work out new menus for its ‘restaurants’.

David said: “We will have 1-2 of the same restaurants in both schools, though we have yet to decide who to have in both. There will also be new restaurants at Millthorpe School including Lebanese, Vietnamese and Korean.

“We are due to draft menus and carry out tests so nothing is finalised.”

David said School Kitchen has received a “fantastic” response for its operations from Carr Junior School. It would like to amend its operations there to allow for a Sunday service, with a planning application to be submitted to City of York Council.

This could mean offering a Sunday Roast delivery service, as is allowed and offered in London.

David added the agenda for 2025 also includes opening School Kitchens in Leeds and Sheffield, in late Spring or the Summer.