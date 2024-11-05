The shortlist for the Waterstones book of the year 2024 includes a fully illustrated children's edition of Shakespeare's first folio. Created by Dr Anjina Chouhan, Shakespeare’s First Folio: All the Plays – A Children’s Edition features the illustrations of York's own Emily Sutton.

Previous winners of the same award include: Philip Pullman, Maggie O’Farrell, Charlie Mackesy, Paul McCartney and Katherine Rundell.

Bea Carvalho, Waterstones head of books, said: "We are delighted to unveil the shortlist for Waterstones Book of the Year 2024, as voted for by booksellers.

Emily Sutton at work (Image: Supplied)

"These 15 books showcase a stellar year for publishing across genres, with new books from some of the biggest and most beloved authors at work today alongside dazzling new discoveries and word-of-mouth bestsellers.

"Here, booksellers champion books which shift perspectives on well-known histories and classic works of literature as well as insightful novels which skewer the glorious messiness of contemporary real life.

"We also celebrate mysteries which grip with pure page-turning brilliance, and stunning odes to the natural world which honour the joy to be found in nature, or in our bonds with animals. There is something for readers of all tastes and ages to pore over here: we cannot wait to share these wonderful books with readers everywhere."