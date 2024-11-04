Developer Latimer has created the library to honour the former Joseph Rowntree Memorial Library, which will become the concierge of The Cocoa Works development.

Little Free Library ( https://littlefreelibrary.org/ ) is a global non-profit organisation dedicated to expanding free access to books for adults and children through book-sharing boxes accessible 24 hours a day.

Pupils at Haxby Road Primary Academy in York chose the initial selection of children’s books to stock the Little Free Library. They also contributed to its design, with panels dedicated to their favourite sweets, many of which were developed in the iconic former factory.

Originally built in 1929, the Joseph Rowntree Memorial Library was closed in the 1990s and has remained empty since then, with the City of York Council approving plans to convert the unused Grade 2-listed building into the concierge for The Cocoa Works.

The Little Free Library will recognise such heritage by being open to all, not just Cocoa Gradens residents.

Latimer regional development director Tom Webber said: “The Joseph Rowntree Memorial Library is a beautiful part of the heritage of York and we’re so glad to be able to bring this building back into use after over 20 years of disuse.

One of the books available (Image: Supplied)

“We’re excited to see the new chapter our stewardship of the building will bring, but to honour the legacy of its original purpose, we have installed the Little Free Library on its grounds and filled it with books chosen by the children of Haxby Road Primary Academy. Reading for pleasure is a fundamental part of children’s education and we’re so pleased to be able to help increase access to books for the children of York.”

As part of Latimer’s Cocoa Works community and social impact programme, the homebuilder has also donated £500 to the school to help them purchase brand new books for its students.

Latimer has built 279 homes- 30 per cent of which are affordable- at the Cocoa Works in the former Rowntrees factory. It has also built a further 302 homes (36 per cent affordable) in the adjacent Cocoa Gardens development in the factory’s former grounds.

The developer has also just donated £500 to Haxby Road Primary Academy.

The Little Free Library (Image: Supplied)

Assistant headteacher Josh Hind, said: “At Haxby Road Primary Academy, the community sits at the heart of everything we do. For this reason, it was a pleasure to not only be involved in the opening of the Little Library but to be involved in the artwork and books installed within it.

"Furthermore, for the children to see the development of their area first hand and understand how they and us as a school are an important part of this was fantastic; an experience they will never forget.”