Jaimon Lukose, director of Oak Care Home Services and director of Tancred Hall Care Services, has acquired Oaklands Nursing Home at Kirk Hammerton.

The 44-bed registered provider was previously owned by the Maria Mallaband Care Group (MMCG).

MMCG COO Paul Walsh said: “We have thoroughly enjoyed working with the team at Oaklands but now feel the time is right to hand over to a local operator who can use all their local connection to work with the team and further enhance the services provided’’

Jaimon Lukose, whose Tancred Hall business runs Peacock Manor Nursing Home at nearby Whixley, said: “Oaklands Nursing Home has been acquired by Oak Care Home Services Ltd, a company recognized for its commitment to high-quality, person-centred care.”

The company says adding the new home into its portfolio will help the business deliver exceptional dementia car to the area, with refurbishment of it also promised.

The sale was carried out by Christie and Co.

Jonathan Wickens, Director – Care said: “There was multiple interest in this quality asset, and we are pleased to see the home transfer to an operator who already has experience in the local market and will be able to bring synergies from his existing business.”