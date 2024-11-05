The Garden of India in Fawcett Street, York, is one of 10 finalists in the contest after readers nominated hundreds of favourites over an online voting platform.

Starting from Monday, October 28, voting slips have been appearing in The Press newspaper for 12 consecutive days - allowing readers to pick their winner.

Each copy of The Press has been featuring a short profile on each business and why it thinks it deserves to be voted number one in York.

Readers can vote for the Best Curry House 2024 by picking up a voting slip, found in copies of The Press newspaper every day, with the winner set to be announced in the coming weeks.

The Garden of India has been nominated for Best Curry House

The Garden of India owner and director Ali Miah - who founded the restaurant in 1992 - spoke to The Press after being nominated as a finalist.

"It feels quite good to be nominated," he said.

"I think we’ve got really good loyal customers who have been supporting us over the years."

The restaurant in Fawcett Street is a hit among Fishergate locals, but also enjoys passing trade from the nearby York Barbican.

Ali added: "We've been here for a long time, our customers like the quality of the food and service."

Food at the Garden of India "hasn't changed" since it opened, Ali said, as the same chef remains in the kitchen to this day.

He said: "I think we just try out best to give our customers the best experience possible. Everything we do is to the best of our abilities."