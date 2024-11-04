Savannah’s family has today (Monday, November 4) issued a statement via North Yorkshire Police.

They said: “We are utterly shocked and devastated by what happened to Savannah. We can’t believe we have lost our wonderful girl who we love so much.

“We thank everyone for their support and kindness as we struggle to come to terms with our loss.

“We ask that our family’s privacy is respected while we grieve for Savannah.”

North Yorkshire Police was called to the incident in East Heslerton by Yorkshire Ambulance Service at around 4.15pm on Friday (November 1, 2024).

Savannah suffered serious injuries after being bitten by the dog.

A police spokesperson said: "Despite the efforts of medical professionals and a member of the public who came to the family’s aid, the girl sadly died at the scene.

"Officers are conducting detailed enquiries covering all aspects of the incident.

"One of the lines of enquiry relates to the behaviour of the dog to help explain, as far as possible, why it attacked the girl.

"All indications so far suggest it was out-of-character, with Savannah and the dog having a close, loving relationship.

"Due to the circumstances of the incident, the dog will be destroyed."

A post-mortem examination on Savannah took place on Sunday (November 3, 2024) evening.

An inquest is due to open and adjourn in the coming days.

The spokesperson added: "Our officers are continuing to support the family while enquiries continue.

"We again urge people not to speculate about the incident and to respect the family’s wish for privacy to grieve in peace."