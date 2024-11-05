Car maintenance brand, Holts Auto, surveyed British parents about their attitudes to the school run.

The top two most annoying types of people encountered on the school run according to surveyed parents are apparently other road users (40 per cent picked this option), followed by other children's parents (37 per cent).

Obnoxious or dangerous parking took the lead as the most annoying thing people could do on the school run, according to surveyed parents, with 53 per cent choosing this answer.

Nevertheless, of parents who drove their children to school, more than 1 in 5 (22 per cent) admitted to parking in prohibited zones such as double yellow lines or zigzag lines.

And almost a quarter - 23 per cent - of parents said they have parked over someone's driveway while on the school run.

Thirty-five per cent of parents, moreover, admitted to having experienced conflicts with other parents regarding parking.

In terms of the routine as a whole, the most annoying aspect of it was deemed to be getting the children ready (24 per cent).

The full survey findings are available to view at https://www.holtsauto.com/blog/school-run-habits-pet-peeves-revealed/