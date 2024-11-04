The BBC TV chef said one of his top places to dine at is Shaun Rankin at Grantley Hall in Ripon, which he described as an “incredible” restaurant (he even met the man himself).

Commenting on his best restaurants guide, Matt told Condé Nast Traveller: “I’ve narrowed it down by picking my top five from a couple of road trips I took with my wife Lisa last year.

“Even that choice proved somewhat difficult because we now have such a wealth of great food in this country, and some amazing chefs are creating fantastic dishes with superb, locally sourced seasonal ingredients.

“But these five were terrific dining experiences and especially memorable for being in such beautiful parts of the country, and all at some of the best hotels I’ve stayed in, meaning you can just roll into bed after an excellent dinner.”

You can see all of Matt’s most “memorable meals” across the UK here.

What did Matt Tebbutt say about Shaun Rankin at Grantley Hall?





Matt explained: “I’d never been to Yorkshire before, apart from passing through, and I was really glad we made an effort to finally get there.

“Everything about Grantley is impressive, from the insanely long but stunning driveway to the building with the perfect club/library bar.

“It was a real pleasure to meet the head chef Shaun Rankin finally; what a nice guy.

“It really felt like all his dishes were inspired by their location in the North of England, but with a stunningly inventive twist.

“The service is absolutely immaculate, and the restaurant is incredible.”

When it comes to the best time of year to visit, Matt said: “All year round – although, I do think that it’s the perfect location for those cosier winter months with its big fireplaces and plush interiors.”

But the most important question is, what is Matt’s favourite dish at Grantley Hall?

He shared: “It’s hard to pick one dish here, but a couple that needs a mention are the bread and butter dripping beef tea, which sounds so simple but only works with the very best ingredients, and the Veal sweetbread, horseradish, celeriac, verjus, which was right up my street.”

On Tripadvisor, plenty of other customers seem to have enjoyed their visit to Shaun Rankin's Grantley Hall establishment.

One commented: “Amazing. What a journey. Staff are fantastic. Joe and Jordan make this fun and warm also. Wonderful front of house too. Taster pairing wine was really good. They made us feel so special in every way.”

Recommended reading:

Another posted: “This was a birthday present and the whole experience was exquisite from food to the staff.

“A shout out for Kayleigh who was exceptional and explained everything in full detail and always made sure we were happy with a lovely smile.

“An experience not to be missed.”