The county's police force has issued a still image of a man they want to speak to following a theft in Whitby.

A police spokesman said: "Meat products were stolen from the Co-op in Langborne Road at about 2.40pm on Sunday, October 6.

"Please contact us if you recognise the man pictured on CCTV, as he may have information that will assist our investigation.

"Email mark.burrows@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help."

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for PC 296 Mark Burrows, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240182322 when passing on information.