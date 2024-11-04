Monets Garden Battery Ltd of London seek to build the facilities, including, 44 battery storage units, on a 1.75ha site at the junction of Osbaldwick Road and Hull Road, Osbaldwick.

The site is the same as where a similar scheme that was approved in 2020.

Planning documents say much of the new proposal is south-west of the existing Osbaldwick National Grid substation on land currently unused.

RECOMMENDED READING:

Another part of the scheme is next to another battery energy storage system (BESS) which is currently under construction.

Some 50mw of power would be stored, which would then be supplied to the National Grid.

The application concluded that previous approval for a similar scheme on the site means that the development is considered acceptable, with the principle of development already given.

There would be a loss of some trees in a partial Green Belt site.

However, any harm will be outweighed by the environmental benefits of the scheme helping with the country’s energy security and helping reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

Recent planning appeal decisions, it added, said such benefits were ‘substantial.’

Therefore, planning approval should be given.