John Crispin-Bailey will stand for the party at the Haxby and Wigginton by-election for City of York Council on Thursday, November 28.

The 21-year-old has lived in the ward all his life and is a parish councillor in Wigginton.

Mr Crispin-Bailey stood as Reform UK’s parliamentary candidate for York Outer in this year’s general election, which was won by Labour’s Luke Charters.

He said Reform UK is a "rapidly growing party", adding: “We are no longer a minor party, and I believe that we can be a new voice on the council, challenging both Labour and Lib-Dem policies.

“In a ward where nearly two thirds of voters never even vote in council elections, something needs to change.

“As a Reform UK councillor I will challenge the council strongly on the local issues that really matter to our residents.”

On housing, he said: “We need new housing in York, but developments need to respect the existing community and support local infrastructure.”

Mr Crispin said “voices are not being heard” on plans for a new railway station in Haxby and upgrading the A1237 outer ring road.

“We have serious problems with congestion in some areas, and the council’s own data shows that a large part of the ward road network is rated at the lower ratings (fair to poor),” he said.

“This is a result of long-term neglect from both Labour and the Lib-Dems.”

Addressing health issues in the area, Mr Crispin-Bailey said: “When our local GP practice has been rated by patients as one of the least satisfactory in York, and residents are telling me that they have to go almost to Acomb for a blood test, I have to wonder what is going wrong?

“Prostate cancer is way above the York average in the ward, yet a simple blood test can give early intervention and save lives.

“A priority for me will be to press the council to focus on understanding urgent health priorities in our ward and work to support their delivery. We must do better.”

He added: “There is much more to be done. As a councillor my priorities will always be to press local issues forward and also give the many thousands of residents in our ward, who never vote, an opportunity to support Reform, make their vote count, and have their voice heard.”

The candidates standing in the by-election are (in alphabetical order): John Crispin-Bailey, Reform UK; James Flinders, Labour and Co-operative Party; Ian Lowson, Green Party; Jessie Secker, Conservative Party; and Richard Watson, Liberal Democrats.